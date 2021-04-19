Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.35

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

AGPYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

