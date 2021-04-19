AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.50

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 5177377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

