Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $9.98 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

