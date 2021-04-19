AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,017.00

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $3.41 million and $20,017.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00636480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.95 or 0.06484786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040985 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

