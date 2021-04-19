Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading Up 4.3%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) shares were up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 3,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

