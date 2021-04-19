Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $287.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

