Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €103.68 ($121.98) on Monday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.43.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

