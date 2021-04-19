Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

AIR opened at €103.68 ($121.98) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €98.93 and a 200 day moving average of €87.43.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

