Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. Albany International has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

