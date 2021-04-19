Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $152.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 79.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.