Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

