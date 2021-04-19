Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $389.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,409,631,036 coins and its circulating supply is 2,853,252,852 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

