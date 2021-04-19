Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 314.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

