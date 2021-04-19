Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 614 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 113,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.2% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 15.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $326.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $328.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average of $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

