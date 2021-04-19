Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189,475 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $238.69 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.