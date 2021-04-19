ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading 144.4% Higher Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 144.4% against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $32,781.29 and approximately $6,561.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00086856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00604968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039404 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

