All Sports Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.55 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. All Sports has a market cap of $41.63 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.