Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $244.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

