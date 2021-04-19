Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLE. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Allegion stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $293,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 16,953.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 28.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

