Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

