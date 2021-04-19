Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Update

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.