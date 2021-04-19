Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allianz stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. 60,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,742. Allianz has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

