Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €216.54 ($254.75).

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €218.75 ($257.35) on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €213.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €193.94.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

