Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

ALSN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

