AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $511,205.84

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $511,205.84 and approximately $791.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

