Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,710,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 14,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,129. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

