Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 102,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 392,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

