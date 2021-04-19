Alpha Coin (APC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $52.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $21,434.46 and $52.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,768.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.84 or 0.01597408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.92 or 0.00528836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001753 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004379 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

