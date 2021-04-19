Alpha Token Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $298,621.70 and approximately $92.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 61.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00275869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00684121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,222.70 or 0.99930733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00878869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

