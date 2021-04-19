Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,298.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,306.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,857.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,303.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

