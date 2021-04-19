Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,306.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,857.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,280.05.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

