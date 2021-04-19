Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,290.92. 32,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,097.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,296.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

