Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,303.74.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,857.23. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

