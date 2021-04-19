Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $268,084.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00274626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00673954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,977.01 or 0.99808662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.00868584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

