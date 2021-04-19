Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $152,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

