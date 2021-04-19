alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) shares rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 1,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

ALSRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

