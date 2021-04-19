Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

About Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

