Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ETR AAD opened at €145.60 ($171.29) on Monday. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €75.10 ($88.35) and a fifty-two week high of €146.00 ($171.76). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $832.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

