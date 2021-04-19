Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) received a €170.00 ($200.00) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Amadeus FiRe stock opened at €145.60 ($171.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €130.16 and a 200-day moving average of €116.79. The firm has a market cap of $832.55 million and a P/E ratio of 44.27. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €75.10 ($88.35) and a 1-year high of €146.00 ($171.76).

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

