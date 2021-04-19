Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Retirement Systems of Alabama’s 4th Largest Position

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $759,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,132.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,187.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

