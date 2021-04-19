Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

