AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0534 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and $554,752.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.66 or 0.00665116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.36 or 0.99723107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.00872284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

