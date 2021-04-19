Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

