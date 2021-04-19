Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.
Shares of AEE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.05. 32,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,250. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. Ameren has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.
In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
