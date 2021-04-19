Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.05. 32,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,250. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. Ameren has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

