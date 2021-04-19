American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. American Campus Communities also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.38 EPS.

ACC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 986,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,341. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.57.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

