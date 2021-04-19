American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.38 for the period.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

