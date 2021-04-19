American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

NYSE AEO opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

