American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

