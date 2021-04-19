American National Bank Has $15.21 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $166.11 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average of $225.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

