Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $248.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.92. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

